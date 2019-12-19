Killian Hayes marque les esprits en vue de la draft avec une grosse performance en EuroCup

Killian Hayes continue sa bonne saison avec le Ratiopharm Ulm et hier soir il a réalisé son meilleur match. En EuroCup face au Maccabi Rishon Lezion il a compilé 25 points à 9/14 dont 5/7 à 3-pts, 5 passes en 25 minutes dans la défaite 92-96 des siens. A noter qu’à l’heure actuelle Killian est annoncé en milieu de premier tour et pourrait même frapper aux portes du Top 10.

Killian Hayes showed exactly why he's the most talented Euro PG in the 2020 draft with a 25-point, 5-assist showing against Rishon in EuroCup. The 6-5 lefty splashed 5-of-7 triples, four of which came off the bounce. More on Hayes from our trip to Ulm: https://t.co/Oe1ONnN647 pic.twitter.com/xpps9tMNNo

