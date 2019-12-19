Home
Killian Hayes marque les esprits en vue de la draft avec une grosse performance en EuroCup

By Christophe Brouet
- 19 décembre 2019, 19:00
@Christophe Brouet

Killian Hayes continue sa bonne saison avec le Ratiopharm Ulm et hier soir il a réalisé son meilleur match. En EuroCup face au Maccabi Rishon Lezion il a compilé 25 points à 9/14 dont 5/7 à 3-pts, 5 passes en 25 minutes dans la défaite 92-96 des siens. A noter qu’à l’heure actuelle Killian est annoncé en milieu de premier tour et pourrait même frapper aux portes du Top 10.

