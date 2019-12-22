Home
Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine en patron à Detroit

Zach LaVine en patron à Detroit

By Christophe Brouet
- 22 décembre 2019, 10:20
- in Chicago Bulls, Highlights
0
@Christophe Brouet

Belle prestation de Zach LaVine à Detroit avec 33 points à 9/15 dont 5/7 à 3-pts, 5 rebonds et 5 passes pour mener les siens à la victoire.

Leave a Reply