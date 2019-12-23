Home
Isaiah Thomas suspendu 2 matchs

By ClemFiz
- 23 décembre 2019, 07:26
- in Infos NBA, Washington Wizards
La NBA a décidé d’infliger deux matchs de suspension à Isaiah Thomas. Le meneur des Wizards avait été exclu à Philadelphie après être monté dans les gradins pour s’expliquer avec un fan, samedi.

Isaiah Thomas : « Ça a dépassé les bornes »

