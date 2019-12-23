Isaiah Thomas suspendu 2 matchs

La NBA a décidé d’infliger deux matchs de suspension à Isaiah Thomas. Le meneur des Wizards avait été exclu à Philadelphie après être monté dans les gradins pour s’expliquer avec un fan, samedi.
Isaiah Thomas suspended two games for entering stands to confront fan, NBA says.
Isaiah Thomas goes into the Philadelphia stands to confront a fan. He was ejected for this.
