Home
Detroit Pistons
Trash talk : ça chauffe entre Blake Griffin et Tobias Harris

Trash talk : ça chauffe entre Blake Griffin et Tobias Harris

By Christophe Brouet
- 24 décembre 2019, 07:40
- in Detroit Pistons, Highlights, Philadelphia Sixers
0
@Christophe Brouet

Les deux ailiers ont échangé quelques mots

Leave a Reply