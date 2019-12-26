Chris Clemons signe un contrat de 3 ans aux Houston Rockets

C’était attendu, c’est fait selon SHams, le meneur Chris Clemons a signé un contrat normal aux Rockets. En two-way contract, il va parapher un contrat de 3 ans dont la seconde année n’est pas garantie et avec une team option sur la 3ème.

Il était déjà arrivé à la limite de jours passés en NBA avec les Rockets. Non drafté, depuis le début de saison il tourne à 4.8 points à 43% dont 39.1% à 3-pts en 8.2 minuts sur 20 matchs

The Houston Rockets and two-way guard Chris Clemons have agreed to a three-year NBA deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . Clemons ran out of two-way days and is now signing a full contract.

Sources: G Chris Clemons signed a 3-year deal with Rockets with the second season nonguaranteed and a team option on the final season. Remainder of this season is guaranteed prorated minimum. He was on two-way deal and out of days of service. Has averaged 4.8 points in 20 games.

