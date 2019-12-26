Home
Chris Clemons signe un contrat de 3 ans aux Houston Rockets

By Christophe Brouet
- 26 décembre 2019, 20:56
- in Houston Rockets, Infos NBA
C’était attendu, c’est fait selon SHams, le meneur Chris Clemons a signé un contrat normal aux Rockets. En two-way contract, il va parapher un contrat de 3 ans dont la seconde année n’est pas garantie et avec une team option sur la 3ème.

Il était déjà arrivé à la limite de jours passés en NBA avec les Rockets. Non drafté, depuis le début de saison il tourne à 4.8 points à 43% dont 39.1% à 3-pts en 8.2 minuts sur 20 matchs

