Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic reprend où il s’était arrêté 

By Christophe Brouet
- 27 décembre 2019, 08:08
- in Dallas Mavericks, Highlights
Bon retour de Luka Doncic après 4 matchs d’absence en raison d’une entorse de la cheville. Le Slovène compile 24 points à 9/23 dont 1/6 à 3-pts, 10 rebonds et 8 passes.

