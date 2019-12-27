HomeDallas Mavericks Luka Doncic reprend où il s’était arrêté Luka Doncic reprend où il s’était arrêté By Christophe Brouet - 27 décembre 2019, 08:08 - in Dallas Mavericks, Highlights 6996500http%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F2019%2F12%2F27%2Fluka-doncic-reprend-ou-il-setait-arrete%2FLuka+Doncic+reprend+o%C3%B9+il+s%27%C3%A9tait+arr%C3%AAt%C3%A9%C2%A02019-12-27+07%3A08%3A10Christophe+Brouethttp%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F%3Fp%3D699650 @Christophe Brouet Bon retour de Luka Doncic après 4 matchs d’absence en raison d’une entorse de la cheville. Le Slovène compile 24 points à 9/23 dont 1/6 à 3-pts, 10 rebonds et 8 passes. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyVous devez être connecté pour publier un commentaire.