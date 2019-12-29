HomeHighlights Donovan Mitchell en patron face aux Clippers25 Donovan Mitchell en patron face aux Clippers25 By Christophe Brouet - 29 décembre 2019, 09:25 - in Highlights, Utah Jazz 7000140http%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F2019%2F12%2F29%2Fdonovan-mitchell-en-patron-face-aux-clippers%2FDonovan+Mitchell+en+patron+face+aux+Clippers252019-12-29+08%3A25%3A17Christophe+Brouethttp%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F%3Fp%3D700014 @Christophe Brouet Donovan Mitchell a guidé le Jazz à la victoire au Staples Center avec un excellente performance : 30 points à 13/23 dont 4/9 à 3-pts, 7 rebonds et 9 passes en 36 minutes. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyVous devez être connecté pour publier un commentaire.