Donovan Mitchell en patron face aux Clippers25

By Christophe Brouet
- 29 décembre 2019, 09:25
- in Highlights, Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell a guidé le Jazz à la victoire au Staples Center avec un excellente performance : 30 points à 13/23 dont 4/9 à 3-pts, 7 rebonds et 9 passes en 36 minutes.

