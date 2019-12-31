HomeHighlights 3ème match et 3ème victoire pour le nouveau duo Donovan Mitchell – Jordan Clarkson 3ème match et 3ème victoire pour le nouveau duo Donovan Mitchell – Jordan Clarkson By ClemFiz - 31 décembre 2019, 09:50 - in Highlights, Utah Jazz 7004000http%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F2019%2F12%2F31%2F3eme-match-et-3eme-victoire-pour-le-nouveau-duo-donovan-mitchell-jordan-clarkson%2F3%C3%A8me+match+et+3%C3%A8me+victoire+pour+le+nouveau+duo+Donovan+Mitchell+-+Jordan+Clarkson2019-12-31+08%3A50%3A59ClemFizhttp%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F%3Fp%3D700400 Donovan Mitchell a mené les troupes avec 23 points (7/15, 3 rebonds, 3 passes) dans la victoire du Jazz sur Detroit, suivi de près au scoring par Jordan Clarkson (20 points à 7/13). Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyVous devez être connecté pour publier un commentaire.