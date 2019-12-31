Home
3ème match et 3ème victoire pour le nouveau duo Donovan Mitchell – Jordan Clarkson

By ClemFiz
- 31 décembre 2019, 09:50
- in Highlights, Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell a mené les troupes avec 23 points (7/15, 3 rebonds, 3 passes) dans la victoire du Jazz sur Detroit, suivi de près au scoring par Jordan Clarkson (20 points à 7/13).

