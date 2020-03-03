LiAngelo Ball attendu en G-League

Le frère cadet du meneur des Pelicans Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball (21 ans, 1,96 m), a reçu un contrat en provenance de G-League selon Shams Charania et devait signer dans l’antichambre de la ligue prochainement.

Débarrassé de ses problèmes à la cheville, il s’entraînait dernièrement avec l’équipe affilée au Thunder, l’Oklahoma City Blue.

On rappelle que LaMelo Ball attend lui la prochaine draft après avoir quitté l’Australie.

LiAngelo Ball has been sent a contract from the NBA G League and is expected to sign soon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball has been practicing with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020