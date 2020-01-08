Home
Sekou Doumbouya réagit à son poster

By Christophe Brouet
- 8 janvier 2020, 08:45
- in Detroit Pistons, Infos NBA
Sekou Doumbouya, 19 ans, est en train de se faire un nom en NBA. Auteur de belles performances cette dernière semaine, cette nuit il a gagné sa première apparition dans le Top 10 grâce à ce violent poster sur Tristan Thompson

Après la rencontre il a réagi à son dunk et surtout son attitude après celui-ci, défiant Thompson du regard, envoyé à terre.

« J’étais droit; Je ne réagis pas; je ne crie pas. J’étais juste concentré sur le match » Sekou

