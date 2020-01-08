Sekou Doumbouya réagit à son poster

Sekou Doumbouya, 19 ans, est en train de se faire un nom en NBA. Auteur de belles performances cette dernière semaine, cette nuit il a gagné sa première apparition dans le Top 10 grâce à ce violent poster sur Tristan Thompson

Après la rencontre il a réagi à son dunk et surtout son attitude après celui-ci, défiant Thompson du regard, envoyé à terre.

#Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya on his highlight-reel dunk: "I was straight; I don't react; I don't scream. I just was just concentrating on the game."

This will also be his official statement when he's interrogated by Cleveland police about that Tristan Thompson carcass. pic.twitter.com/TPnxFDGSJA

— Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 8, 2020