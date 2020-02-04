Les Wizards sur le dossier Tristan Thompson ?

Hier ESPN rapportait que Tristan Thompson serait disponible pour un transfert et il pourrait intéresser des prétendants aux playoffs en quête d’un renfort à l’intérieur. Il est dans la dernière année de son contrat (18,5 millions), ce qui en fait un joueur au profil très intéressant.

Toutefois, le nom de la première équipe qui serait intéressée par l’intérieur n’est pas du tout prétendante au titre puisqu’il s’agit des Washington Wizards selon le Washington Post. Cela serait forcément pour du long terme puisqu’en le récupérant ils auraient alors ses bird rights afin de le re-signer.

A voir quels atouts Washington serait prêt à lâcher car forcément les Cavaliers veulent des choix de draft.

So the Tristan Thompson news @WindhorstESPN had previously reported — I’m hearing the same. The #Wizards have expressed interest in Thompson.

A big man who rebounds, does the dirty work + with a trade, the Wiz would have his bird rights … a move w/ an eye toward the future

— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 4, 2020