Home
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry révèle ce qu’il a dit à Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry révèle ce qu’il a dit à Giannis Antetokounmpo

By ClemFiz
- 9 janvier 2020, 21:00
- in Golden State Warriors, Infos NBA, Milwaukee Bucks
0

La séquence ne dure que quelques secondes mais elle a fait beaucoup de bruit : à la fin du match entre Milwaukee et Golden State à San Francisco, Stephen Curry semble vouloir convaincre Giannis Antetokounmpo lors d’un rapide échange. Convaincre de rejoindre les Warriors ? Non selon le meneur, qui s’est expliqué directement par message avec l’insider Chris Haynes (Yahoo Sports).

« Il m’a dit que tout ce qu’il faisait c’est donner à Giannis son gamertag pour un jeu appelé PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Il dit avoir dit à Giannis : ‘Viens me voir sur ce jeu, on peut s’associer et faire des dégâts. Allez on le fait, viens. »

Leave a Reply