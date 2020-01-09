Stephen Curry révèle ce qu’il a dit à Giannis Antetokounmpo

La séquence ne dure que quelques secondes mais elle a fait beaucoup de bruit : à la fin du match entre Milwaukee et Golden State à San Francisco, Stephen Curry semble vouloir convaincre Giannis Antetokounmpo lors d’un rapide échange. Convaincre de rejoindre les Warriors ? Non selon le meneur, qui s’est expliqué directement par message avec l’insider Chris Haynes (Yahoo Sports).

« Il m’a dit que tout ce qu’il faisait c’est donner à Giannis son gamertag pour un jeu appelé PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Il dit avoir dit à Giannis : ‘Viens me voir sur ce jeu, on peut s’associer et faire des dégâts. Allez on le fait, viens. »

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis. It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA … in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

“Come to the Dubs.” – Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020