Dévasté, LeBron James trouve enfin la force de rendre un premier hommage à Kobe Bryant

Je ne suis pas prêt, mais je commence. Mec je suis assis ici essayant d’écrire quelque chose pour ce post, mais chaque fois que j’essaye je recommence à pleurer juste en pensant à toi, à Gigi et à l’amitié/lien/fraternité que nous avions! J’ai littéralement entendu ta voix dimanche matin avant de quitter Philly pour retourner à LA. Je ne pensais pas un seul instant en un million d’années que ce serait la dernière conversation que nous aurions. WTF !! J’ai le cœur brisé et dévasté mon frère !! 😢😢😢😢💔. Mec je t’aime grand frère. Mes pensées vont à Vanessa et aux enfants. Je te promets de poursuivre ton héritage ! Tu es si important pour nous tous ici, en particulier la Lakers Nation et c’est ma responsabilité de porter ce poids sur mon dos et de continuer !! S’il te plait, donne-moi la force depuis le paradis, et veille sur moi ! Je m’occupe de nous ici ! Je voudrais dire tellement plus, mais je ne peux pas le faire maintenant parce que je n’arrive pas à surmonter ça ! Jusqu’à nos retrouvailles mon frère !! # Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 # Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾