Dévasté, LeBron James trouve enfin la force de rendre un premier hommage à Kobe Bryant

By Christophe Brouet
- 28 janvier 2020, 08:23
- in Infos NBA, Los Angeles Lakers
Silencieux depuis l’annonce tragique du décès de Kobe Bryant, qu’il avait dépassé samedi soir et à qui il avait parlé au téléphone quelques heures avant, LeBron James a trouvé la force d’écrire un message sur les réseaux sociaux.
Je ne suis pas prêt, mais je commence. Mec je suis assis ici essayant d’écrire quelque chose pour ce post, mais chaque fois que j’essaye je recommence à pleurer juste en pensant à toi, à Gigi et à l’amitié/lien/fraternité que nous avions! J’ai littéralement entendu ta voix dimanche matin avant de quitter Philly pour retourner à LA. Je ne pensais pas un seul instant en un million d’années que ce serait la dernière conversation que nous aurions. WTF !! J’ai le cœur brisé et dévasté mon frère !! 😢😢😢😢💔. Mec je t’aime grand frère. Mes pensées vont à Vanessa et aux enfants. Je te promets de poursuivre ton héritage ! Tu es si important pour nous tous ici, en particulier la Lakers Nation et c’est ma responsabilité de porter ce poids sur mon dos et de continuer !! S’il te plait, donne-moi la force depuis le paradis, et veille sur moi ! Je m’occupe de nous ici ! Je voudrais dire tellement plus, mais je ne peux pas le faire maintenant parce que je n’arrive pas à surmonter ça ! Jusqu’à nos retrouvailles mon frère !! # Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 # Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

