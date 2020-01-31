Les hommages des Celtics et des Clippers à Kobe Bryant

Clippers et Celtics ont rendu des hommages émouvants à Kobe Bryant, sa fille Gianna et toutes les autres victimes du terrible crash d’hélicoptère qui a coûté la vie à 9 personnes dimanche.

The Clippers paid tribute to Kobe, Gianna and the 7 other victims with a video narrated by Paul George.

(via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/iaB2g6dm3F

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2020