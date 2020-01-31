Home
Les hommages des Celtics et des Clippers à Kobe Bryant

By ClemFiz
- 31 janvier 2020, 12:05
- in Infos NBA
Clippers et Celtics ont rendu des hommages émouvants à Kobe Bryant, sa fille Gianna et toutes les autres victimes du terrible crash d’hélicoptère qui a coûté la vie à 9 personnes dimanche.

 

