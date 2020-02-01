L’émotion de LeBron James durant l’hymne national; Chaque joueur du 5 annoncé comme si Kobe jouait

Après la cérémonie hommage à Kobe Bryant cette nuit, l’émotion était très forte pour les Lakers. On a vu LeBron James en larmes durant l’hymne national, alors que chaque joueur du cinq majeur, n°8 ou 24 sur les épaules, a été présenté comme si Kobe Bryant était présent : « A 6-6 guard from Lower Merion High School in his 20th season, No. 24, Kobe Bryant ».

LeBron was in tears during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jDpXqdEmNN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020