L’émotion de LeBron James durant l’hymne national; Chaque joueur du 5 annoncé comme si Kobe jouait

By ClemFiz
- 1 février 2020, 11:15
- in Infos NBA, Los Angeles Lakers
Après la cérémonie hommage à Kobe Bryant cette nuit, l’émotion était très forte pour les Lakers. On a vu LeBron James en larmes durant l’hymne national, alors que chaque joueur du cinq majeur, n°8 ou 24 sur les épaules, a été présenté comme si Kobe Bryant était présent : « A 6-6 guard from Lower Merion High School in his 20th season, No. 24, Kobe Bryant ».

