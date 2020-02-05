Home
Nouveau format pour le concours de tirs à 3-pts

By Christophe Brouet
- 5 février 2020, 00:21
- in All-Star Game NBA, Infos NBA
Le All-Star Game NBA n’est pas le seul à changer de format. Selon l’Associated Press, le Three Point Contest du samedi soir va adopter une nouvelle formule.

Il y aura désormais 2 shoots supplémentaires 6 pieds derrière la ligne à 3-pts, soit 1.83m derrière. Ces shoots vaudront 3 points chacun.

Il y aura donc 27 shoots au lieu de 25, et de fait la NBA va ajouter 10 secondes et les joueurs auront 70 et non 60 secondes pour effectuer leurs 27 tentatives.

