Nouveau format pour le concours de tirs à 3-pts

Le All-Star Game NBA n’est pas le seul à changer de format. Selon l’Associated Press, le Three Point Contest du samedi soir va adopter une nouvelle formule.

Il y aura désormais 2 shoots supplémentaires 6 pieds derrière la ligne à 3-pts, soit 1.83m derrière. Ces shoots vaudront 3 points chacun.

Il y aura donc 27 shoots au lieu de 25, et de fait la NBA va ajouter 10 secondes et les joueurs auront 70 et non 60 secondes pour effectuer leurs 27 tentatives.

The NBA is changing the format of the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend, AP is told.

The new twist: two new shots from 6 feet behind the 3-point line and they'll be worth three points each. Rounds will now be 27 shots instead of 25, taking 70 seconds instead of 60.

— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 4, 2020