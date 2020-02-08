Damian Lillard furieux après un no-call des arbitres dans les ultimes secondes de Jazz – Blazers

Les arbitres sont passés à côté d’un goaltending très clair de Rudy Gobert sur une tentative de Damian Lillard à 9 secondes de la fin du match Utah – Portland et forcément, c’est très mal passé auprès du meneur auteur de 42 points :

