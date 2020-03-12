Les derniers adversaires du Jazz invités à rester chez eux

Les joueurs des équipes que le Jazz a rencontré ces 10 derniers jours ont été informés qu’ils devraient se mettre en quarantaine individuelle pendant 14 jours. Cela concerne 5 équipes : Cleveland, New York, Boston, Detroit et Toronto.

Shams Charania (The Athletic) rapporte que les Raptors ont également été testés par précaution.

