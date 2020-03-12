Home
Rudy Gobert testé positif au coronavirus !

By Christophe Brouet
- 12 mars 2020, 02:30
- in Infos NBA, Une, Utah Jazz
Selon Shams Rudy Gobert a été testé positif au coronavirus ! C’est pour cela que la NBA a donc annulé la rencontre entre le Thunder et le Jazz.

Shams précise que Rudy Gobert se sent bien, et était prêt à jouer. Il n’était pas présent à la salle ce soir selon ESPN et attendait les résultats du test.

Hier le Français s’était fait remarquer en touchant les micros des journalistes…

