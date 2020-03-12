Rudy Gobert testé positif au coronavirus !

Selon Shams Rudy Gobert a été testé positif au coronavirus ! C’est pour cela que la NBA a donc annulé la rencontre entre le Thunder et le Jazz.

Shams précise que Rudy Gobert se sent bien, et était prêt à jouer. Il n’était pas présent à la salle ce soir selon ESPN et attendait les résultats du test.

Hier le Français s’était fait remarquer en touchant les micros des journalistes…

Is this the Rudy Gobert microphone incident in question? pic.twitter.com/5pzIuvGMGd — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 12, 2020