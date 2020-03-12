Rudy Gobert testé positif au coronavirus !

Selon Shams Rudy Gobert a été testé positif au coronavirus ! C’est pour cela que la NBA a donc annulé la rencontre entre le Thunder et le Jazz.
Shams précise que Rudy Gobert se sent bien, et était prêt à jouer. Il n’était pas présent à la salle ce soir selon ESPN et attendait les résultats du test.
Hier le Français s’était fait remarquer en touchant les micros des journalistes…
Is this the Rudy Gobert microphone incident in question? pic.twitter.com/5pzIuvGMGd
— Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 12, 2020
Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020