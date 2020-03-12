La NBA reporte au dernier moment la rencontre Thunder – Jazz ! Les joueurs du Jazz malades en cause ?

La rencontre Thunder – Jazz qui devait démarrer à 1h du matin à la Chesapeake Energy Arena vient d’être reportée au tout dernier moment par la NBA. Si on ne connait pas encore les détails, on peut bien sûr penser que c’est lié au coronavirus.

Il y a pas mal de spéculation concernant Rudy Gobert, malade, et qui pourrait être la raison du report du match. Le staff du Thunder serait allé voir les arbitres juste avant le début de la rencontre.

Thunder and Jazz both head to locker rooms as refs reportedly await confirmation from the league to start the game. pic.twitter.com/aJk6CK5QzK

.@royceyoung reports that the Thunder-Jazz game was seconds away from tipping off when the Thunder's head medical staffer sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees in Oklahoma City.

At that point, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/WsSOU09kVP

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020