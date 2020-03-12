Home
La NBA reporte au dernier moment la rencontre Thunder – Jazz ! Les joueurs du Jazz malades en cause ?

By Christophe Brouet
- 12 mars 2020, 01:50
- in Infos NBA
@Christophe Brouet

La rencontre Thunder – Jazz qui devait démarrer à 1h du matin à la Chesapeake Energy Arena vient d’être reportée au tout dernier moment par la NBA. Si on ne connait pas encore les détails, on peut bien sûr penser que c’est lié au coronavirus.

Il y a pas mal de spéculation concernant Rudy Gobert, malade, et qui pourrait être la raison du report du match. Le staff du Thunder serait allé voir les arbitres juste avant le début de la rencontre.

