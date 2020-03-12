[Suspension de la saison NBA] Les réactions des joueurs

L’annonce de la suspension de la saison NBA suite au test positif de Rudy Gobert au coronavirus a eu l’effet d’une onde de choc sur la planète basket. De nombreux joueurs ou ex-joueurs ont réagi sur les réseaux sociaux :

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Pour les français qui se réveillent. J'ai eu @rudygobert27 au téléphone, il va bien ♥️!!

Ne cédons pas à la panique. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

I pray this virus doesn’t fulfill it’s original intent — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 12, 2020

“WTF bro…” Devin Booker found out the NBA was suspended while on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/m0TERskT2Q — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 12, 2020

Space Jam all over again — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020

Wow — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 12, 2020

wow bro wow — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020

TO BE CONTINUED.!!! 🤞🏾❤️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 12, 2020

In the midst of everything. LETS CELEBRATE VINCE CARTER!!!! We don’t know what the future holds buts let’s give him his flowers and applause tonight!!!! Well done champ🌹🌹🌹 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.

B E Z✌🏽 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 12, 2020

Well I just hope this will not last long, and I hope everyone stays safe! Take care people, be smart and don’t panic that doesn’t help!

See you soon! 🤗💜 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) March 12, 2020

2020 crazy… — Ian Clark (@IanClark) March 12, 2020

Stay Safe Everyone! 🙏 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 12, 2020

This is some wild shit — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) March 12, 2020

Not gonna lie, I'm scared. But need to remind myself that God is ALWAYS in control. Always. Revelation 1:17 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 12, 2020

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020