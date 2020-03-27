Home
Infos NBA
La VTB League annule la fin de sa saison

La VTB League annule la fin de sa saison

By ClemFiz
- 27 mars 2020, 22:20
- in Infos NBA
0

La VTB League, qui regroupe 16 équipes provenant de Russie (CSKA, Khimki, St-Petersbourg) Pologne, Biélorussie, Estonie, Kazakhstan, Finlande et Lettonie, a décidé après concertation durant une conférence téléphonique d’annuler la fin de sa saison.

Une information de Jonathan Givony (ESPN) confirmée dans la foulée par le président de la ligue Avtodor Saratov. Le Khimki Moscou, en tête du championnat avec 18 victoires en 19 matchs, pourrait être sacré champion.

Leave a Reply