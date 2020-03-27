La VTB League annule la fin de sa saison

La VTB League, qui regroupe 16 équipes provenant de Russie (CSKA, Khimki, St-Petersbourg) Pologne, Biélorussie, Estonie, Kazakhstan, Finlande et Lettonie, a décidé après concertation durant une conférence téléphonique d’annuler la fin de sa saison.

Une information de Jonathan Givony (ESPN) confirmée dans la foulée par le président de la ligue Avtodor Saratov. Le Khimki Moscou, en tête du championnat avec 18 victoires en 19 matchs, pourrait être sacré champion.

Source: the VTB League elected to cancel its season after a league-wide conference call. VTB consists of teams from Russia, Poland, Belarus, Estonia and Kazakhstan, including Euroleague teams CSKA Moscow, Khimki and St. Petersburg. The KHL (hockey league) did the same yesterday.

VTB League season is over according to the president of Avtodor Saratov

"Half an hour ago it was decided that the VTB League season is over” Vladimir Rodionov said on VK

— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) March 26, 2020