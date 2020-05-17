A suivre : Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina et Vincent Poirier en mode Warzone pour la bonne cause

Ce soir à 20h, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina et Vincent Poirier vous donnent rendez-vous pour un affrontement loin des parquets NBA, sur Call of Duty : Warzone. Pour la bonne cause le pivot du Jazz organise un nouveau live Warzone sur Twitch, mais cette fois afin de récolter des dons qui iront à sa fondation : Rudy’s Kids Foundation.
Rendez-vous donc à 20h sur la chaîne du pivot, ici : Twitch.tv/rudygobert/
This Sunday, 12 PM Mountain Time. Playing some Warzone with my guys for @RudysFoundation . / Ce Dimanche à 20h heure française, Warzone avec la team pour ma fondation. Ca se passe sur @twitch sur ma chaine https://t.co/lsTjp570v4. pic.twitter.com/pouAiWZSyc
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 17, 2020