A suivre : Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina et Vincent Poirier en mode Warzone pour la bonne cause

Ce soir à 20h, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina et Vincent Poirier vous donnent rendez-vous pour un affrontement loin des parquets NBA, sur Call of Duty : Warzone. Pour la bonne cause le pivot du Jazz organise un nouveau live Warzone sur Twitch, mais cette fois afin de récolter des dons qui iront à sa fondation : Rudy’s Kids Foundation.

Rendez-vous donc à 20h sur la chaîne du pivot, ici : Twitch.tv/rudygobert/