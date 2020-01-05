Home
Donovan Mitchell et Georges Niang bourreaux du Magic

5 janvier 2020
Le Jazz continue sa bonne série, mené par un super Donovan Mitchell, qui a signé 10 de ses 32 points (14/21, 3 rebonds, 6 passes) dans le dernier quart, et Georges Niang (15 points à 5/8 à 3-points, 5 rebonds en 16 minutes) a planté 3 tirs primés consécutifs qui ont fini d’achever le Magic.

