Home
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic rend hommage à Kobe Bryant tout en portant Dallas à la victoire

Luka Doncic rend hommage à Kobe Bryant tout en portant Dallas à la victoire

By Christophe Brouet
- 28 janvier 2020, 09:50
- in Dallas Mavericks, Highlights
0
@Christophe Brouet

Kobe 5 aux pieds, Luka Doncic a mené les Mavericks à la victoire face au Thunder avec 29 points à 10/24 dont 5/12 à 3-pts, 11 rebonds et 5 passes.

Leave a Reply