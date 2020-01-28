HomeDallas Mavericks Luka Doncic rend hommage à Kobe Bryant tout en portant Dallas à la victoire Luka Doncic rend hommage à Kobe Bryant tout en portant Dallas à la victoire By Christophe Brouet - 28 janvier 2020, 09:50 - in Dallas Mavericks, Highlights 7058510https%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F2020%2F01%2F28%2Fluka-doncic-rend-hommage-a-kobe-bryant-tout-en-portant-dallas-a-la-victoire%2FLuka+Doncic+rend+hommage+%C3%A0+Kobe+Bryant+tout+en+portant+Dallas+%C3%A0+la+victoire2020-01-28+08%3A50%3A55Christophe+Brouethttps%3A%2F%2Fbasket-infos.com%2F%3Fp%3D705851 @Christophe Brouet Kobe 5 aux pieds, Luka Doncic a mené les Mavericks à la victoire face au Thunder avec 29 points à 10/24 dont 5/12 à 3-pts, 11 rebonds et 5 passes. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyVous devez être connecté pour publier un commentaire.