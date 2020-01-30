Home
Aaron Gordon au Slam Dunk Contest NBA

30 janvier 2020
Selon Shams Aaron Gordon à accepté une invitation de la NBA pour participer au Slam Dunk Contest.

Ce sera sa 3ème participation après 2016 et 2017 en 2016 il avait été battu en finale par Zach LaVine.

Il est le 3ème participant connu après Derrick Jones Jr. et Dwight Howard. On attend bien sûr une revanche face à LaVine.

