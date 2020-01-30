Aaron Gordon au Slam Dunk Contest NBA

Selon Shams Aaron Gordon à accepté une invitation de la NBA pour participer au Slam Dunk Contest.

Ce sera sa 3ème participation après 2016 et 2017 en 2016 il avait été battu en finale par Zach LaVine.

Il est le 3ème participant connu après Derrick Jones Jr. et Dwight Howard. On attend bien sûr une revanche face à LaVine.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Gordon joins Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. as commitments so far.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020