Donovan Mitchell : « On est tous en train d’apprendre à quel point la situation est sérieuse.

Tout comme Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell a été testé positif au coronavirus cette nuit. L’arrière a tenu à rassurer tout le monde sur Instagram.
« Merci à ceux qui ont pris des nouvelles depuis qu’ils ont entendu que j’avais contracté le coronavirus. On est tous en train d’apprendre à quel point la situation est sérieuse et on espère que les gens vont continuer à s’éduquer et réaliser qu’ils doivent avoir un comportement responsable. Pour leur santé et pour celles des personnes autour d’eux. Je remercie les autorités d’Oklahoma City qui m’ont aidé avec le test, ainsi que tout le monde au Utah Jazz, qui m’ont aussi beaucoup aidé. Je vais continuer à suivre les conseils de notre staff médical et espérer qu’on pourra se serrer les coudes, être là les uns pour les autres et pour nos voisins qui vont avoir besoin d’aide. » Donovan Mitchell.
L’arrière du Jazz tourne à 24,2 points, 4,4 rebonds et 4,2 passes décisives cette saison.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷