Charles Barkley : « J’ai reçu mes résultats ce matin et ils sont négatifs

Edit : Charles Barkley a été testé négatif au test du COVID-19.

Charles Barkley statement:

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020