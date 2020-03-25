Kenyon Martin Jr. se présente à la draft NBA

Ailier de l’IMG Academy (20 points et 8 rebonds de moyenne), Kenyon Martin Jr. a annoncé son intention de se présenter à la draft NBA 2020. C’est son père, Kenyon Martin, All-Star en 2004, qui l’a confirmé à ESPN.
Pour le moment absent des mock-drafts, il est réputé pour ses qualités athlétiques et son énergie dans le jeu. Avant de rejoindre l’IMG Academy, il avait joué pour Sierra Canyon au lycée (la même école que le fils de LeBron James).
Né le 6 janvier 2001, soit un peu moins d’un an avant la draft de son propre père (1er choix 2000 par les New Jersey Nets), Martin Jr. mesure 2,01 m. Dans un post Instagram, il a écrit être convaincu de faire le bon choix (il ne passera pas par la case université, contrairement à son père, qui a passé 4 ans à Cincinnati) même si beaucoup doutent de lui.
First, I would like to thank god for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love. I would like to thank my family for being here every step of the way. I would also like to thank the coaching staff, the weight trainers, my teammates, and everyone at IMG who helped me through that chapter of my life. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and my decisions is up to this point. There was a lot of hate and doubt about my journey but I feel I’ve done what was best for me and now is the time to take the next step which is to Declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. It has been a lifelong dream of mine and I will continue to work day by day to prove to myself and everyone that this is where I belong. THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW LETS GET IT‼️
