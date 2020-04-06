Jayson Tatum fait un don pour la communauté de Boston et s’associe avec Bradley Beal pour fournir des repas dans leur ville natale

View this post on Instagram

As this virus continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable. And while I sincerely pray that everyone is staying safe, healthy and social distancing, the reality is this virus has negatively impacted our families, loved ones and communities in so many ways. Because of the hardships created through this national health crisis and in an effort to help those in need in the Boston and St. Louis area, I am, through The Jayson Tatum Foundation, partnering with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics on their “Share A Meal” campaign. Together, @lineagelogistics and The Jayson Tatum Foundation are pledging to match $250,000 in the Boston area and, with my good friend and fellow basketball player Bradley Beal, $250,000 in the St. Louis area, to help provide meals through @feedingamerica, @stlfoodbank and @gr8bosfoodbank. This campaign will help some of the hardest hit communities in Boston and in Brad and my hometown of St. Louis, receive meals. If you are able to help, I am asking my family, friends, fans and partners to follow the link in my bio to help make a difference in our communities during a very difficult time. I would especially like to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep all of us safe and healthy. Together…. we will make a difference. #NBATogether #ActsOfCaring