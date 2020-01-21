Après sa performance tristement historique, James Harden s’impose une séance de shoots

9/29 aux tirs dont un 1/17 à 3-pts, c’est l’adresse de James Harden cette nuit face au Thunder. Le barbu a égalé son propre record de shoots à 3-pts raté sur un match et après la défaite face à OKC il a fait une séance de shoots pour retrouver le rythme, lui qui est à 34.8% dont 23.9% à 3-pts sur les 6 dernières sorties.

Following a blown 17-point lead in a 112-107 loss to the #Thunder—with a 9/29 shooting performance (including 1/17 from beyond the three-point line)—@JHarden13 is out here on the Toyota Center floor going through his pregame shooting routine. #OneMission pic.twitter.com/0wBbI6lPzY

— Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) January 21, 2020