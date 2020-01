Gilbert Arenas se lance dans le coaching pour honorer Kobe Bryant

View this post on Instagram

I will fulfill the task u requested from me in this picture 🙏🏾💯 You told me to use my bright basketball mind on some form of coaching on an nba/college bench or coaching kids🏀💯 stop wasting it being an idiot on social media….Today I'm starting my coaching career with @socalcavs 14u "the legacy of an assassins mind will live on" #mambamentality Location: Birmingham High School 17000 Haynes St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Days: Every Tuesday and Thursday 5-11 years old | 6:00 – 8:00pm 12-15 years old | 7:00 – 9:00pm