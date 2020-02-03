Super Bowl 2020 : la NFL et ses joueurs ont rendu hommage à Kobe Bryant

Avant le coup d’envoi du Super Bowl 2020 à Miami dimanche soir, un hommage aux 9 victimes de l’accident d’hélicoptère ayant coûté la vie à Kobe Bryant et sa fille Gianna la semaine dernière.

The Chiefs and 49ers are lined up at the 24-yard line in honor of Kobe Bryant 🙌 #SBLIV

(via @ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/qHClv4tLgz

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020