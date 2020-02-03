Home
Super Bowl 2020 : la NFL et ses joueurs ont rendu hommage à Kobe Bryant

3 février 2020
Avant le coup d’envoi du Super Bowl 2020 à Miami dimanche soir, un hommage aux 9 victimes de l’accident d’hélicoptère ayant coûté la vie à Kobe Bryant et sa fille Gianna la semaine dernière.

