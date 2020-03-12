Rudy Gobert donne de ses nouvelles et présente ses excuses

Hier Rudy Gobert a été testé positif au coronavirus mais les premières nouvelles étaient rassurantes. Toutefois, beaucoup sont tombés sur l’intérieur français pour son attitude quelques jours avant lors d’une conférence de presse où il avait touché les micros des journalistes. Il a donné de ses nouvelles et s’est excusé.

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.

The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus .

I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.