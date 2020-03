Frank Ntilikina : « Si nous faisons tous ce qui doit être fait, nous sortirons de cette situation plus forts »

View this post on Instagram

It's crazy how things can change from one minute to the next. Over the last few days, we have learned that we are all equal when it comes to global health. I just want to use this platform to first and foremost, wish to all the people infected by the virus a speedy recovery. Second of all, I want to invite you all to take this opportunity to spend time with your loved ones and really count your blessings. It's also a great time to work on your spirit, your mental and get our minds right. Finally, I firmly believe that if we all do what needs to be done, we will come out of this situation stronger so please stay united, stay positive, we got this. Much love ❤