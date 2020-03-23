Pour son anniversaire Kyrie Irving fait un joli cadeau

Aujourd’hui Kyrie Irving fête ses 28 ans, mais c’est lui qui a décidé de faire un bien joli cadeau. Le meneur de jeu des Nets a lancé une campagne intitulée Share A Meal (partager un repas) en partenariat avec Feeding America (réseau de banques alimentaires) et Lineage Logistics (pour la logistique et la distribution) pour fournir des repas à la communauté new yorkaise qui a du mal à trouver de la nourriture en cette période de confinement. Il a donné 323 000$ à Feeding America et s’est associé à City Harvest pour distribuer 250 000 repas dans la région de New York.
Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.