Surprise : Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan et Kevin Garnett entreront au Hall of Fame en août; Rudy Tomjanovich enfin !

C’est demain à 18h que le Nainsmith Hall of Fame dévoilera les Hall of Famers de la cuvée 2020, annonce qui se fait en temps normal lors du Final Four. On connait toutefois déjà 3 futurs membres, et ce n’est presque pas une info puisque selon Shams Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan et Kevin Garnett entreront au Hall of Fame le 29 août. Selon Mark Berman, Rudy Tomjanovich est enfin élu, après des années d’incompréhension sur son absence.

Rappelons qu’ils ne sont que 8 finalistes et on saura demain quels sont les autres hall of famers

Kobe Bryant (5 fois champion, MVP et 18 fois All-Strar)

Tim Duncan (5 fois champion, 2 fois MVP, 15 fois All-Star)

Kevin Garnett (champion NBA, MVP et défenseur de l'année)

Tamika Catchings (10 fois All-Star, 4 fois championne olympique)

Rudy Tomjanovich (5 fois All-Star, 2 fois champion, 1 médaille d'or olympique)

Kim Mulkey (Championne NCAA en tant que joueuse, coach et assistant coach, une première)

Barbara Stevens (5ème coach à atteindre les 1 000 victoires en NCAA, au Hall of fame du basket féminin)

Eddie Sutton (4 fois coach de l'année, premier à avoir mené 4 facs au tournoi final)

