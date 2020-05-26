Andre Drummond fait le bonheur d’une serveuse avec un pourboire très généreux

Kassandra Diaz, serveuse du Che Restaurant, situé à Delray Beach en Floride, a eu une très belle surprise dimanche. Un pourboire de 1000$, pour une addition de 164$ ! Sans le savoir, Diaz venait de servir la table d’Andre Drummond.
« Je tremblais, j’ai eu des larmes de joie. Je ne savais pas du tout comment réagir, je ne voulais pas attirer l’attention mais en même temps je n’arrivais pas à décrire le niveau de reconnaissance que je ressentais et que je ressens toujours. C’est tellement génial de voir des gens faire preuve de gentillesse et de bonté en ces temps incertains. C’est une histoire que je n’oublierai jamais, merci encore ! » Kassandra Diaz via Instagram
@andredrummondd " * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
Le Cav lui a répondu : « Merci d’être géniale » et a aussi remercié le restaurant pour son hospitalité. Les restaurant du Palm Beach County ont pu rouvrir il y a 2 semaine, mais à seulement 25% de leur capacité.
