Violations des 8 secondes et des 24 secondes, les hommages des joueurs et équipes à Kobe Bryant

8 et 24, comme les deux numéros portés par Kobe Bryant
𝟐𝟒 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨. 𝟐𝟒
𝟖 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨. 𝟖#RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/4gFefGCFei
⚫️ 🐍 24/8 pic.twitter.com/EOfiSS2aOP
Pelicans and Celtics each start the game with 24 second violations to honor Kobe.
Great moment and great reaction from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JLUgJJn5dy
The Grizzlies dribbled out 24 second clock
The Suns took an 8 sec violation
The crowd chanted “KOBE! KOBE!” pic.twitter.com/MWzXoj0pCh
Hawks start the game with an 8-second violation.
Wizards then take the 24-second violation.
RIP, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/rUUbofrLXw
