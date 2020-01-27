Home
Infos NBA
Violations des 8 secondes et des 24 secondes, les hommages des joueurs et équipes à Kobe Bryant

Violations des 8 secondes et des 24 secondes, les hommages des joueurs et équipes à Kobe Bryant

By Christophe Brouet
- 27 janvier 2020, 00:26
- in Infos NBA
0
@Christophe Brouet

8 et 24, comme les deux numéros portés par Kobe Bryant

Leave a Reply