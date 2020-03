Richard Jefferson rend hommage à Vince Carter

View this post on Instagram

I used to argue with my college teammates that you were they GREATEST DUNKER of ALL-Time. Only to be the Robin to your Batman a few years later in this commercial. What Steph did to the 3pt line you did to dunking. You pushed every athlete to see what they could do. Spinning opposite way, arm in the rim, and you made the dunk contest cool again. If you did played your last game Vince I just wanted to say thank you for all the excitement you brought to the game of basketball for the last 60 years.