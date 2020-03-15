Detroit Pistons : Christian Wood positif au coronavirus

Troisième cas de coronavirus en NBA : Christian Wood, des Detroit Pistons, l’un des 5 derniers adversaires du Jazz, a, comme Rudy Gobert et Donovan Mitchell, été testé positif. L’ailier avait compilé 30 points et 11 rebonds contre le Jazz samedi avant d’établir son record de points en carrière à Philadelphie (32 points) mercredi.

Shams Charania (The Athletic) précise que le joueur n’a montré aucun symptôme et qu’il se porte bien.

On rappelle que chez les Raptors et les Celtics, personne n’avait été testé positif.

This marks the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA — and the first franchise besides Gobert’s and Donovan Mitchell’s in Utah. Wood has had a career season and is in line for a strong free-agent contract. https://t.co/ShtooDGFSB

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020