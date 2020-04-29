Draft NBA 2020 : 205 underclassmen dont 5 Français

La date limite pour s’inscrire à la draft est désormais passée et pas moins de 205 underclassmen (joueurs qui n’ont pas l’âge pour être automatiquement éligibles), dont 42 joueurs internationaux (la NBA entend par-là des joueurs qui n’évoluaient pas en NCAA) et 10 français se sont déclarés. Il est toutefois à noter que ces joueurs auront jusqu’à 10 jours avant la draft pour retirer leur nom de la draft. A l’heure actuelle on ne sait toujours pas quand elle aura lieu.

Les Français sont : Théo Maledon, Killian Hayes,Yves Pons, Joel Ayayi et un inscrit de dernière minute, ou tout du moins dont on n’avait pas connaissance, le joueur de Nanterre : Mouhamed Thiam. A noter que Killian Tillie est lui directement éligible.

De plus, LaMelo Ball n’est pas dans cette liste donnée par la NBA mais apparaît dans une liste “professionnel”.

EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR 2020 NBA DRAFT